Game wardens investigating 4 deer carcasses dumped in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – Game wardens in Bryan County are searching for the person responsible for illegally dumping deer carcasses near a railroad track.

On Oct. 18, game wardens received multiple calls about four deer carcasses that were illegally dumped on Pleasant Hills Road, beneath the railroad track overpass.

Investigators say two deer had been butchered, and the other two only had backstraps removed.

If you have any information on the case, call (580) 320-2956 or (580) 320-2957.