Happy Halloween! Safety tips for trick-or-treaters, drivers on busy holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Halloween is supposed to be full of good fun, but experts say that it also comes with risks.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that Halloween is one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

Officials say trick-or-treaters often forget about safety, so drivers and parents need to pay extra attention.

“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA Oklahoma urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA public affairs manager. “In addition, motorists must eliminate distractions, slow down and watch for children, as well as have a completely sober designated driver if drinking is part of a Halloween celebration.”

Motorists

Buckle your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are buckled as well. Bulky costumes and frequent stops are no excuse for using the best protection you have from injury while in a vehicle.

while behind the wheel, so you can focus on the road and trick-or-treaters. Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.

limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street. Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and may cross the street mid-block or between parked cars .

Turn your headlights on to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.

Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right into yards and on front porches.

Parents

Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and light in color to improve visibility.

Be bright at night – have trick-or-treaters use glow sticks or wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and on treat buckets.

Ensure that disguises don’t obstruct vision, and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to help avoid tripping.

Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.

Ask an adult or older child to supervise children under age 12.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.

Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and to never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.

Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.

Trick-or-Treaters

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.

Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.

Watch for cars turning or backing up.

Cross streets only at the corner, using traffic signals and crosswalks, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.

Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.

Tell your parents where you are going.

Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries. Never shine flashlights into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Party Goers

Plan ahead for a safe ride home and/or designate a driver before partaking in any festivities.

Before leaving for a party, load ride share apps or put numbers of local cab companies or your designated driver(s) into your phone.

Walking impaired can be as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride impaired, take their keys and help them make safe travel arrangements to where they are going.