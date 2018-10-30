× Man accused of DUI, hit-and-run arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police arrested a man on several charges after he nearly hit an officer’s patrol vehicle over the weekend.

On Sunday, an officer pulled over 25-year-old Daniel Rodriguez after almost hitting the patrol vehicle near 21st and Garnett.

FOX 23 reports police connected Rodriguez to a hit-and-run that had occurred earlier in the day. The victim of the hit-and-run came to the scene near 21st and Garnett where they positively ID’d Rodriguez and the car.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked on several charges in both incidents including DUI, hit and run and not having a driver’s license.