Man arrested after allegedly firing shot at woman who accidentally drove into his driveway 

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A man accused of firing a shot at a woman who pulled into his driveway by accident was arrested.

On Sunday, deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of 29-year-old Larry Schwahn after a woman called 911.

FOX 23 reports Schwahn heard his dogs barking and went to check outside when he saw the woman backing out of his driveway.

“He took it upon himself to exit his home with a shotgun and fire a ‘warning shot’ at the car that was in his driveway,” said Deputy Justin Green with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman called police and when deputies arrived, Schwahn told them he was the victim of a recent burglary and thought it was someone coming back to burglarize again.

Deputies say the woman accidentally drove into Schwahn’s driveway and backed out when she realized she was at the wrong address. Officials say she did not get out of her car.

“If you don’t feel like your life is in jeopardy, those that you love is in jeopardy, there’s absolutely no reason you should be firing a weapon of any type at another human being,” Green said.

Schwahn was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He has since bonded out.

FOX 23 knocked on his door, but he said he did not have a comment at this time.