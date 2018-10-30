× Man taken to hospital in critical condition after NE Oklahoma City home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the home in reference to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. near NE 50th and MLK.

Police tell News 4 there were four people inside the home, three adults and a child, when three black males broke in.

One of the adults was shot multiple times while trying to put up some form of resistance, police say. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The three suspects fled the scene and police have not released a suspect description at this time.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Officials say they are investigating the incident as a home invasion.