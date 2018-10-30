Man, woman charged in murder of man at Night Trips

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and woman accused in the murder of a man at an Oklahoma City strip club have been officially charged in his death.

Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 19, police were called to a reported shooting at Night Trips, located near N. Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave.

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jazman Coulter suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A witness told police he and Coulter were standing in the parking lot near a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe after the club closed, talking to people.

At some point, an affidavit states Coulter “became involved in a physical fight” with a man standing near them.

The witness told police he saw the man, later identified as 30-year-old Harvey Booker, “reach into his own pocket” and then “heard the sound of gunshots.”

An affidavit states video surveillance shows the fight in the parking lot between Booker and the victim, and a “flash of light” between them.

Coulter is seen collapsing to the ground a few feet away, the affidavit states.

Another witness who was in the parking lot at the time told police he saw a woman driving the Tahoe from the parking lot after the shooting occurred. The woman was identified as 32-year-old Jessica Villegas.

A short time after the shooting, Booker and Vallegas were taken into custody on complaints of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Booker and Vallegas were officially charged in connection to the murder.