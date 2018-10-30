Metro home invasion, shooting leaves 1 hospitalized in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is fighting for their life following a metro home invasion and shooting. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday near N.E. 50th and MLK.

“Kids, I mean, we got kids living all over here,” Latasha Smile, who lives two doors down from where the shooting occurred, told News 4 was her first thought when she woke up to six gunshots. "It was like a boom, boom, boom, like real loud.”

According to police, three teens and a baby were inside the home when they were greeted by some unwanted guests.

"The people who knocked at the door then forced their way in. There was three males, at least one of them was armed with a gun. They were there demanding cash and their car keys,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said, on scene, one of the teens tried to put up a fight and one of the suspects shot him several times. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspects took off from the scene after that.

"Come to find out the mother who lives there, she has breast cancer. She just found out two days ago,” Smile said.

Smile said two of the teens were the daughters of the homeowner, who’s now dealing with another stressful situation on top of the heartbreaking diagnosis.

"Everybody loves everybody out here,” Smile said. "This was a shock for us. I mean, it was pretty bad out here last night.”

Right now, police don’t know what, if anything, the suspects got away with.

If you have information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300