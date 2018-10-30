Mother killed, two children injured in crash in Calera

CALERA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a mother and critically injured two children.

Police in Calera were called to an accident near Main St. and Hwy 69 on Monday night. Investigators say an SUV was trying to cross the intersection when it was hit by a southbound semi-truck.

Taylor Shives was one of the first people on the scene of the crash.

“And they were breaking the back glass, and then a nurse was climbing in through the back and we saw a little girl in the back, a little girl in the front, and then a mom in the front laying over the little girl,” Shives said. “Two men grabbed the back door and just ripped it off. And then my mom just sat there holding her hand.”

Officials tell KXII that the mother and the girls were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sadly, the woman died from her injuries.