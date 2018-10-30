Mother sues Bricktown hotel for over-serving her daughter alcohol that led to her death

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family is suing the SpringHill Suites in Bricktown after their loved one died of alcohol poisoning.

Sharon Eddy of Arizona was in Oklahoma City in November of 2017 for a wedding.

The 61-year-old drove with her mother. When they arrived to the hotel, Sharon went to the bar.

Court documents show the family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after hotel staff allegedly over-served Sharon too much alcohol.

Documents said Sharon was so intoxicated that hotel staff had to wheel her back to her room in an office chair. The workers allegedly placed her on the bed and failed to tell her mother, who was also in the room, what was wrong.

By the time Sharon’s sister, Susan, arrived to the room, she noticed Sharon was not breathing. The lawsuit said her blood alcohol count was four times the legal limit, and the medical examiner said Sharon’s probable cause of death was acute ethanol toxicity or what is more commonly known as alcohol poisoning.

The family is suing 20 hotel employees of gross negligence, blaming their lack of training for Sharon’s dearth.

Sharon’s mother, Pauline Eddy, is asking for compensation damages of $75,000, and the family demands a jury trial.