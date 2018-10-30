× Nebraska troopers find 200+ pounds of marijuana, THC cartridges during traffic stops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested three men and found more than 200 pounds of marijuana and THC products.

Troopers say the drugs were found during two different traffic stops over the weekend.

The first stop happened Saturday afternoon on I-80 near Sutherland. They say they pulled over a car for speeding.

Troopers say they became suspicious and searched the car.

They say they found 45 pounds of marijuana and 1,732 THC oil vape cartridges.

The driver, Joshua Panther, of Tennessee was arrested.

The second stop was on Sunday afternoon near Dunbar on Highway 2 in Otoe County.

Troopers say they searched the car and found 164 pounds of marijuana, 500 units of THC shatter, 500 units of THC oil and 4,700 blunts.

The driver, George Wood, and passenger, Travis Hardin, both of Florida were arrested.