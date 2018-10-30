× Notorious gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger found dead in federal prison

Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was found dead at a federal prison in West Virginia on Tuesday, federal officials confirmed to NBC News.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log on Tuesday listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

The 89-year-old had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.

The U.S. Department of Justice released the following statement regarding Bulger’s death:

“On Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at approximately 8:20 a.m., inmate James Bulger was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Hazelton, in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. Life-saving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff. Mr. Bulger was subsequently pronounced dead by the Preston County Medical Examiner. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and an investigation has been initiated. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger. Mr. Bulger was an 89 year-old male who was sentenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts to a Life sentence for Racketeering Conspiracy, Racketeering, Extortion Conspiracy, Money Laundering, Possession of Unregistered Machine Gun, Transfer and Possession of Machine Guns, Possession of Firearms with Obliterated Serial Numbers, and Possession of Machine Guns in Furtherance of a Violent Crime. He had been in custody at USP Hazelton since October 29, 2018.”

Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. The murders stretched from Massachusetts to Florida and even Oklahoma.

He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.