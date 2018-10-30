Officials: Missing McLoud man captured on trail camera in Mayes County

MCLOUD, Okla. – An Oklahoma law enforcement agency is getting involved two weeks after an Oklahoma man disappeared.

Earlier this month, the McLoud Police Department issued a silver alert for 75-years-old Wesley Stillsmoking.

Officials say Stillsmoking was last seen near W. Oklahoma St. and S. Arena Rd around 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 13.

However, loved ones haven’t heard from him since.

It has been two weeks since he was last seen, and police are still searching for answers to his disappearance.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that members Troop O are en route to Mayes County with a helicopter to help search for him.

On Oct. 29, the Mayes County Sheriff’s office learned that Stillsmoking was captured on a trail camera in the area on Oct. 12. Mayes County officials have conducted a thorough ground and air search, but have not been able to find Stillsmoking.

Now, officials say OHP will use a Cessna 182 Skylane and a Bell OH-58 Kiowa Helicopter in the search.

Stillsmoking may be in a gray, 2014 Dodge Journey. Police say the vehicle has a temporary tag with a possible date of 10/06/2018.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.