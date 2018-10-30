× OHP trooper charged with using law enforcement technology to stalk women is back in custody

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper accused of using law enforcement technology to stalk and harass women is back behind bars.

Earlier this month, 40-year-old Rodney Lynn Rideaux was arrested and charged with five counts of unauthorized use of the Oklahoma law enforcement telecommunication system.

According to the arrest affidavit, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a complaint about Rideaux on May 11. The caller claimed that Rideaux was sleeping with his wife and had been running the license plates of females who go to one particular gym in Norman.

In one case, the affidavit states that Rideaux hit on the victim and asked for her phone number, which she didn’t give him. A while later, Rideaux said that “he did not know she lived in Oklahoma City.” He also was able to recite her cell phone number. The victim said that she had never told Rideaux where she lived or her cell phone number.

In another instance, one of the victims broke up with Rideaux but he started showing up at locations unannounced. In fact, the affidavit states that she would hide in the women’s locker room at the gym when Rideaux would come in looking for her. Eventually, she says she was forced to start parking at a nearby parking lot and running to the gym to avoid parking where Rideaux could see her vehicle.

In August of 2016, the victim says she was driving her sons home from school when an OHP unit made a U-turn in the middle of the street and got behind her. She says Rideaux had tried calling and texting her, but she blocked his number. When she finally got to her apartment, Rideaux blocked her in so she couldn’t open her door. Eventually, he let her leave.

The affidavit says she decided not to prosecute him as long as he stayed away from her. After being confronted by officials with the Moore Police Department, Rideaux agreed he was wrong and left the victim alone.

After learning about the allegations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation looked into everything searched on Rideaux’s computer system from September of 2017 to May of 2018. Agents learned that Rideaux allegedly made OLETS inquiries about the victims a total of 21 times.

Now, officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say Rideaux is back behind bars less than two weeks after he was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

When he was released, he was ordered to have no contact with any witnesses in the case. However, deputies allege that Rideaux violated the judge’s order and made ‘intimidating’ contact with one woman and her child at a Norman soccer complex.

His next court appearance on the charges is set for Nov. 13.