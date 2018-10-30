Oklahoma mayor arrested in connection to home burglary

ACHILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma mayor is behind bars following an alleged burglary at a Calera home.

Authorities in Calera say it all started when a homeowner awoke to find two men inside his home. Immediately, the homeowner says he grabbed a shotgun and held the men at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTEN, authorities arrested 41-year-old David Northcutt and 19-year-old Joshua Doughty.

Northcutt is the current mayor of the town of Achille.

Officials say they also found methamphetamine and syringes on Northcutt when he was taken into custody.

Northcutt was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.