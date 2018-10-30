Oklahoma mother travels 175 miles to teach in Texas

NORMAN, Okla. – A long commute can be frustrating, but that doesn’t stop Amy Hardesty.

Hardesty lives in Norman but travels 175 miles every week in order to teach at Wilma Fisher Elementary School in Frisco, Texas.

“I saw those billboards advertising starting pay for teachers, and my salary wasn’t even close to that as a veteran teacher,” Hardesty told KXAS. “So it spurred me on.”

Hardesty had worked as a teacher in Oklahoma for 18 years, but realized that she shouldn’t pass up the opportunity in Texas.

The kindergarten teacher soon became one of 770 new teachers hired with the Frisco Independent School District. However, she didn’t want to move, so she commutes back and forth every weekend.

“I rent out a unit in Frisco, but on the weekends I’m in mom mode,” she said. “I make the two-and-a-half hour trip back to Norman to see my husband. On the weekends, I’m also going to my son’s football games out of state. I live a full live. There are obstacles, but there are no regrets.”

Earlier this year, a national survey ranked Oklahoma as one of the worst states for teachers.