Police: Body found in Pottawatomie County is missing woman

SHAWNEE, Okla. – The search for a missing Pottawatomie County woman has come to a tragic end.

On Oct. 13, investigators with the Shawnee Police Department began searching for 36-year-old Colleen Dawn Smith.

Two weeks later, a jogger spotted the body of a woman in a ditch near Hwy 9 and Rock Creek Rd. in Pottawatomie County.

On Tuesday, officials with the Shawnee Police Department confirmed that the body found in the ditch is that of Colleen Smith.

At this point, her cause of death is undetermined and still under investigation.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at (405) 878-1630.