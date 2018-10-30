× Police identify woman whose body was pulled from Chandler lake

CHANDLER, Okla. – Officials have identified a woman whose body was recovered from a lake in Chandler.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, authorities tell News 4 that they received a call from a fisherman who spotted a woman’s body in Bell Cow Lake.

When crews arrived at the scene, they recovered the body of a woman and a vehicle.

“We did locate some vehicle parts, that’s got some damage to the fence, where the vehicle possibly went through a guardrail or went through the fence and into the lake,” said Cpt. Billy Buchanan, with the Chandler Fire Department.

Officials with the Chandler Police Department tell KFOR that the woman has been identified as 81-year-old Betty Oliver.

At this point, the medical examiner will determine Oliver’s cause and manner of death.