× Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Midwest City late Monday night.

Officials responded to the scene near NE 23rd and Post in reference to a possible shooting.

Police tell News 4 two vehicles were hit by gunfire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Authorities do not have a suspect description and are still investigating.

If you have any information, call Midwest City police.