Several laws to go into effect later this week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several laws that were passed during the last legislative session will be going into effect later this week.

One such law is House Bill 2632, which adds places of worship to the locations where Oklahoma citizens can use deadly force against someone who enters “unlawfully or forcefully.”

Another measure going into effect is Senate Bill 1221, which gained national attention following a case in Bristow.

Senate Bill 1221 expands the ‘zone of safety’ to prohibit sex offenders from loitering within 1,000 feet of a victim’s house or from living within 2,000 feet of the victim’s residence.

A controversial bill that was signed into law in May will also go into effect on Nov. 1.

Senate Bill 1140 states child-placing agencies do not need to place a child or provide related services if doing so would violate the agency’s religious or moral beliefs. Gov. Fallin said she does not believe the bill would restrict LGBTQ individuals and couples from fostering or adopting. However, organizations have argued the exact opposite.

All of the laws are set to go into effect on Nov. 1.