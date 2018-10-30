× Siblings living apart hoping to be adopted under one roof

OKLAHOMA CITY – A brother and sister living in separate foster homes are hoping to be adopted and live under the same roof.

Kane, 8, and big sister Carly, 12, went into DHS custody more than two years ago.

They haven’t been able to spend as much time together since they both live in different foster homes.

During their time apart, Carly likes to read, while Kane enjoys playing football.

“My favorite thing to do is to read. I love reading,” Carly said, adding that she likes to read graphic novels, specifically the Roller Girl series.

Kane says he’d like to be a running back one day.

Carly and Kane visit each other twice a month, but they’re ready to live under one roof full time.

“I’d like to be adopted because we can be with a family instead of just going homes and homes and homes,” said Carly.

She says the worst part about moving all the time is not knowing the person she’s going to.

For Kane, he just wants to be closer to his sister.

“Because she’s my sissy,” he said. “[I love her] more than the universe.”

A universe they hope will bring them back together again.

For more information on adopting Carly and Kane, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

