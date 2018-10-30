× Student group claims OU memo on costumes is “dangerously close to violating” First Amendment

NORMAN, Okla. – A student group said a letter sent by the University of Oklahoma over Halloween costumes is “dangerously close to violating” a freedom of expression.

The memo, addressed to the “OU community,” was a reminder Halloween costumes should be “designed respectfully.”

“While we admire the creativity that goes into many people’s costume choices, be aware that cultural appropriation of identities can be offensive. Please, select your costumes and depictions in a way that does not demean, dehumanize or diminish anyone’s identity or culture,” it reads, in part.

Most students we spoke with on campus said they think the university was right to send the reminder.

“I know my sorority tells us the same thing,” said OU senior Leah Cole. “I definitely think they’re (OU) in the right for that just because it’s a good reminder. Sometimes, we don’t always think about what, how things could offend people.”

In response to the memo, the student group ‘OU College Republicans’ posted this week on Facebook that it was not the university’s prerogative to monitor Halloween costume choices.

“It may have good intentions, but sending an email like this one is getting dangerously close to violating faculty and students’ First Amendment right to freedom of expression. OU should be a place where students and faculty are free to express themselves. To clarify, we are NOT – under ANY circumstances – advocating for blackface or racism. However, students should be able to choose their Halloween costumes independently of ‘cultural appropriation’ warnings from liberal OU, especially if they are conducting themselves in a respectful manner,” the post read.

The group declined to interview with News 4 on Tuesday but did refer to us to a new post which stated, in part, “This post was made after consulting members of the state committee and is not a reflection all of our members’ individual views.”

The university has not responded to our request for a comment as of Tuesday afternoon.