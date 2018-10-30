× SWOSU hosting state question forum ahead of general election

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – In one week, voters from across the state will head to the polls to voice their opinions on several state offices and state questions.

While voters may already have an idea of who they are voting for in many of the key races, some are still deciding on whether to approve or deny the state questions.

On Tuesday evening, Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford will hold an in-depth, non-partisan presentation of the state questions for voters.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the SWOSU Business Enterprise Center, located on campus near the intersection of Seventh and Davis in Weatherford.

The event is free and open to the public.