Thunder’s Big Third Quarter Leads to Second Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 20-0 run in the third quarter, outscoring the Los Angeles Clippers by 29 points in that period, to turn a 13-point deficit into a 16-point lead, and spark a 128-110 win on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena.

OKC trailed by 13 at halftime, then took control after that, with both Paul George and Russell Westbrook scoring 32 points each.

George hit three 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Westbrook added 9 assists.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Steven Adams scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Adams started after missing last Sunday’s game with a calf injury.

Dennis Schroder had 15 points off the bench and Jerami Grant added 12 points.

The Thunder outscored the Clippers 39-10 in the third quarter, the largest margin in a quarter in OKC history.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field and were 9 of 16 from three-point range.

OKC forced 23 Clippers turnovers in the win.

There were several technical fouls called, including one each on Westbrook and his arch-rival Patrick Beverley in the fourth quarter.

Beverley upended Westbrook, and after a review, was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

The two players then got into a verbal dispute before being separated.

OKC has two games in a row and is 2-4 on the season.

The Thunder play their next two games on the road, at Charlotte Thursday and at Washington Friday.