Woman allegedly kills 1,000 wasps in home

YUKON, Okla. - One local woman was shocked by just how many wasps took up residence inside her home.

"One of my friends was like 'there are a lot of wasps in here,'" said Leia Sigler.

The Yukon resident worried about winged pests in her den. She says her friends were stung over the weekend, and they thought the wasps were coming from the chimney.

"We just looked in there and there were about 50 we can see and we were like oh my gosh,"said Sigler.

That's when Sigler and her friends started with insecticide bombs. Two were set, and around 500 wasps were thought killed, but Sigler wanted to make sure they were all gone. She says she is allergic to their sting.

"I was stung once years ago and my hand swelled up so big so I can't imagine."

So a total of six bug bombs were set off in the house and an estimated 1000 dead wasps were scattered through the house.

It made for quite the clean up. Leia posted a pic on Facebook and got feedback that others had the same problems.

"My friend Patricia said there were a ton coming from her fireplace as well."

News 4 wanted to know why the wasps were in such abundance, so we went looking for answers.

Josh Campbell handles bug questions for OSU OKC. He picked out Yellow Jackets, Muddobber and Red Wasps in the sample we brought him.

Campbell says wasps will always be looking for secure places to build nets like chimneys, but in the fall, the male wasps are on the hunt for love.

"They come out in the fall, really to kinda finish their life cycle-mate-so that's why you will see a lot of them this time of year," said Campbell.

Campbell says only a fraction of the 30k species of bees and wasp sting.

The male wasps aren't stingers so there isn't a huge concern about safety if they are not in your immediate home.

In fact, wasps serve as plant pollinators and pest predators.

"You shouldn't always feel that If you see them you have to kill them," Campbell told News 4.

Campbell says if the wasps are in your house, of course, get rid of them. You can call an exterminator if needed.

If you think you might be around them outdoors don't wear bright colors, don't wear strong perfumes and don't agitate them.