19-year-old killed in fiery crash in eastern Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A 19-year-old died after a fiery crash in eastern Oklahoma.

It happened on US 64 and S. 20th Street east in Keefton, Oklahoma, just after midnight Tuesday.

Officials say Gabriel Rodriguez was driving southbound on US 64 when he “left the roadway to the right side, striking a culvert continuing south.” His vehicle then went airborne for more than 100 feet, causing the vehicle to flip on its roof and rotate before coming to a rest and catching fire.

The cause of the collision and Rodriguez’s condition is still under investigation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.