Absentee ballot request deadline quickly approaching, early voting scheduled for Oklahoma's general election

OKLAHOMA CITY – The deadline to request a mail absentee ballot for the general election in November is Wednesday.

Voters have until October 31 at 5 p.m. to request a mail absentee ballot. You can apply for absentee ballots on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website or at any of the state’s 77 county election boards.

To be counted, completed absentee ballots must be received at county election boards by 7 p.m. on election day, November 6.

In-person absentee voting, or “early voting,” also starts this week and will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be available at all 77 county election boards across the state and at satellite locations in some counties.

To view a sample ballot or check the status of your absentee ballot, click here.