Blake Shelton to kick off ‘Friends & Heroes’ tour in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma country music superstar is kicking off his latest tour at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Blake Shelton announced that his ‘Friends & Heroes 2019’ tour will kick off on Feb. 14 in Oklahoma City. The tour will include performances from Lauren Alaina, Bellany Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

“I’m really excited about my tour because it’s taking where I came from and the music I listened to growing up, and actually introducing it to a whole new audience,” Shelton said. “I feel like a lot of people might know the Bellamy Brothers’ and John Anderson’s music, but maybe they’re not familiar with who they are as artists. I think that this is going to be a great opportunity for the country music fan base to be re-introduced to these guys and, selfishly, I’m just excited to share the stage with them! It’ll be great to have Trace back out on the road with us, and I can’t wait for one of my newer friends and heroes, Lauren Alaina, to blow these crowds away.”

Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

However, Blake Shelton Fan Club members and American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

BLAKE SHELTON’S “FRIENDS & HEROES 2019” DATES

2/14 OKC, OK- Chesapeake Energy Arena

2/15 Kansas City, MO- Sprint Center

2/16 Sioux Falls, SD- Denny PREMIER Center

2/21 Indianapolis, IN- Bankers Life Fieldhouse

2/22 Buffalo, NY- KeyBank Center

2/23 Pittsburgh, PA -PPG Paints Arena

2/28 Peoria, IL- Peoria Civic Center

3/1 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

3/2 Evansville, IN -Ford Center

3/7 Jacksonville, FL- Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

3/8 Tampa, FL- Amalie Arena

3/9 Sunrise, FL- BB&T Center

3/14 Des Moines, IA -Wells Fargo Arena

3/15 St. Paul, MN -Xcel Energy Center

3/16 Green Bay, WI- Resch Center

3/21 Uncasville, CT- Mohegan Sun Arena

3/22 Uncasville, CT- Mohegan Sun Arena

3/23 Albany, NY -Times Union Center.