DNA provides twist in Oklahoma death row inmate’s quest for release

OKLAHOMA CITY – Results from a tested red bandanna match the DNA for a death row inmate who has maintained his innocence for years, officials announced Wednesday.

Julius Jones was convicted in 2002 for the murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell in 1999. Howell was gunned down in the driveway of his home.

Howell was 45 at the time of his murder and the father of two young children.

Earlier this year, Jones’ defense filed a motion with the Oklahoma County District Court, asking the judge to have the bandanna, which was found in Jones’ home, tested for his DNA to prove his innocence.

The results of the DNA profile show the probability of the DNA belonging to someone other than Jones is one in 110 million African Americans.

“Our responsibility, as the attorneys for the state in the criminal appeals process, is to follow the law with the overarching goal of always finding the truth in the appeals process,” said Attorney General Hunter in a statement. “The lab results, which indicate that Julius Jones’s DNA is present on the red bandanna, is an additional validation of the trial and appellate process in proving his guilt. I hope and pray this result gives the family members and loved ones of Paul Howell peace of mind. I also hope that, through this process, all Oklahomans who are victims of atrocious crimes know that my office will continue doing everything we can to ensure evil people who commit atrocious crimes will stay in prison.”

Dale Baich, one of Jones’ attorney, released this statement in light of the results:

“The final report shows that the [bandanna] was not worn over the mouth of the shooter because there is no saliva on the sample. However, there are numerous profiles on the [bandanna], and the experts need to take a close and careful look at these results. The testing cannot tell us when DNA was deposited on the [bandanna], which is why we cannot draw any conclusions when there are profiles of three or more individuals. Additionally, the final report showed that the DNA sample of Mr. Jones’ co-defendant, Chris Jordan, yielded only a partial profile that could not be compared to the three or more other profiles located on the [bandanna]. While no one can draw any final conclusions at this stage, we do know that Julius Jones’s trial was tainted by racial bias and there is overwhelming doubt about the fairness and reliability of the conviction and death sentence. We have always known that Mr. Jones’ DNA could be on the [bandanna] because his DNA was present in his parents’ home where the red [bandanna] was planted. At trial, the prosecution did not object when the defense said Mr. Jordan admitted hiding the gun in Mr. Jones’ parents’ home. These facts about Mr. Jones’ case are incontrovertible: several eyewitnesses place Mr. Jones at his parents’ home at the time of the murder; Mr. Jones’ co-defendant matched the only eyewitness description of the shooter while Mr. Jones did not (see images here); Mr. Jones’ co-defendant admitted his involvement in the crime, was heard bragging that he set up Mr. Jones and is now free after serving only 15 years. Additionally, there is strong evidence that the prosecution misrepresented to the jury the deal that was made with Mr. Jones’ co-defendant at trial. The prosecutor’s files must be released in order for there to be public confidence in this conviction. There is much more to do moving forward, and we are confident that in the end Mr. Jones will be vindicated.”

