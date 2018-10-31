El Reno police investigating man’s suspicious death

EL RENO, Okla. – Authorities in El Reno are looking for clues related to an Oklahoma man’s death.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers with the El Reno Police Department were called to the 2600 block of Stone Glen Dr. following a report of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Matthew Little Elk unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Little Elk died from a subdural hematoma caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Officials say Little Elk may have been involved in a fight at a local bar or home in El Reno during the early morning hours of Oct. 28.

At this point, police are investigating his death as suspicious.

If you have any information on his death, call Det. Jeremy Gore at (405) 262-6941.