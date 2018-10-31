× FDA approves ultrasound device to treat head lice

It is a pesky problem that has affected families across the country, but a new breakthrough is making parents take a second look at how they treat head lice.

Officials say ultrasound, the technology used to monitor pregnancies, is taking aim at lice and their eggs.

The technology developed in Israel uses a handheld wand that emits a frequency at a low intensity that kills lice. The machine also collects the dead lice and eggs, allowing them to be thrown away easily.

The device has been approved by the FDA and should be available in the U.S. sometime next year.