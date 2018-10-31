Four dogs dumped outside of Oklahoma animal shelter in rabbit cages; two die 

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Officials in Washington County are investigating after four dogs were dumped in front of an animal shelter over the weekend.

Sunday night, video surveillance shows a vehicle dump dogs off at the Washington County SPCA in Bartlesville.

According to the shelter, four dogs in rabbit cages were dropped off. All of them escaped from the cages, and two died after they were hit by cars on the busy highway in front of the shelter.

“It’s pretty tough. We don’t want to have to pick up a dead dog on the side of the road when we come into work in the morning,” said Brandon Jenner, pet care specialist.

FOX 23 reports two Lab mixes survived that night thanks to a good Samaritan who stopped and picked them up until the shelter opened Monday morning.

“Animals get hit on Highway 123 quite often, people speed down this road in front of the shelter, there are incidences where animals are great escape artists and they know how to get through the fences,” said Tonya Pete, Executive Director of Washington County SPCA.

She says the entire incident could have been prevented.

“If they just would’ve waited until our opens hours, we would’ve been able to take the animals in. It could’ve been prevented,” said Pete.