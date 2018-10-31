Friday night football brawl ends Oklahoma City teams’ seasons early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY --- A Friday night fight caught on camera has now ended the football seasons of two Oklahoma City teams.

On Friday night, U.S. Grant High School defeated Capitol Hill High School 22-17. However, the end of the game handshakes quickly led to punches.

According to video captured by fans, about 60 players from both teams were on the field during the fight as coaches tried to break it up.

In all, officials say about two dozens parents and fans also stormed the field.

"It escalated as some parents came out on to the field, coaches were out there," said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

School staff tried to calm things down, but they were outnumbered. Resource officers were forced to intervene.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured and no arrests were made. However, there were still consequences for the players.

An Oklahoma City Public Schools spokesperson sent News 4 the following statement:

“Friday night’s incident at the football game between Capitol Hill High School and US Grant High School was unfortunate and does not reflect the values or sportsmanship that OKCPS expects of our student athletes and fans. OKCPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement and students involved will be disciplined according to our Student Code of Conduct. We also reserve the right to ban for six months patrons who were involved in fighting and inappropriate behavior. As always, the safety of our students, fans and staff is a priority and this type of behavior will not tolerated at any OKCPS facility. We will review and take preventative action to ensure an incident like this does not happen again. We are grateful to Oklahoma City Police for their support at Friday’s game."

Officials are discussing whether parents or fans will be punished for taking part in this fight. As for the football teams, district officials say their seasons are now over.