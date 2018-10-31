× Frontier City to hire more than 300 employees for new holiday event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Frontier City is planning to hire more than 300 employees for a new holiday event this year.

The amusement park is debuting “Holiday in the Park” this winter and hope the employees will bring the event’s “Christmas magic and yuletide thrills to life.”

Positions are available in ride operations, culinary and retail services, ticket sales and more.

If you’re interested in applying, click here or attend the park’s open interviews on Saturday.

The Holly Jolly Job Fair will be held at Frontier City, located at 11501 N I- 35 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City, on November 3 at 1 p.m.

Holiday in the Park will begin November 23 and run select days through January 6.