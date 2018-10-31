× Grieving widow stuck trying to track down refund for shoddy repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma widow, Rosemary, is grieving the loss of her husband.

While she was caring for her dying husband inside their home, handyman Mark Nelson was putting up a shoddy roof over their front porch.

Rosemary’s granddaughter, Felicia, says her granny found handyman Mark Nelson of Okie Building Concepts in the classified ads.

“He told her he would be back out around Mother’s Day weekend to repair it,” Felicia said. “He never showed up.”

There are problems all over.

No sign of the handyman.

He did purchase supplies with some of Rosemary’s money.

Felicia added, “But it’s not $1750 worth of work.”

We spent several days trying to get a hold of Mark Nelson, sent him text messages and called and left voicemails.

As of now there is no refund for Rosemary, but we’ve got help on the way and a second local contractor ready and willing to be of service.

We’ll keep you posted on our progress.