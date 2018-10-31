Manhunt underway for man accused of kidnapping Del City 6-month-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A six month old child abducted in Del City.

Thankfully, Samariauna Stead has been found safe.

Now, a manhunt is underway for the man accused of taking her.

Police say the man accused of kidnapping the child is 23 year old Devin Dewayne Bennett and he's still on the run.

He was last seen driving a silver 4-door dodge charger. It has an Oklahoma tag "E-g-l..6-0-4".

It has a spare tire on the right rear, blue tape on the gas cap cover and a dent in the rear bumper.

The mother of the 6 month old says she and Bennett got into an argument in her car at a nearby 7-11 around 11:00 Wednesday morning.

She says she tried to get out of the car but Bennett stopped her.

She ended up escaping and she went to get help.

That's when police say Bennett got into the driver’s seat and took off, while the 6 month old was in the backseat.

Around 1 Wednesday afternoon, Stead's mom she says she got a Facebook message from a friend that her baby was safe.

Shaqueviauna Broom, the girls mother says she and Bennett have fought in the past, but she didn't think it would come to this.

If you have any information, please call police.