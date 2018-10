× McAlester police issue Silver Alert for missing 82-year-old man

MCALESTER, Okla. – Police in McAlester have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man.

Officials are looking for James Jeffries, who is described as a white male with an unknown clothing description.

His last known location is at the Petro Gas Station in Muskogee on October 30 at 3 p.m.

He may be in a 2006 white Ford F250 with the Oklahoma tag HFQ737.

If you have any information or see Jeffries, call police immediately.