Norman authorities on scene of stabbing, possible armed robbery

NORMAN, Okla. – First responders are on the scene of a stabbing and possible robbery at the Saratoga Springs Apartment Complex near Lindsey and Classen.

Officers responded to a armed robbery and stabbing 911 call just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

One male was found stabbed at the scene, but his injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers are still investigating.