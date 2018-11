× Norman car chase ends in crash

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman Police were involved in a pursuit around 10:30 p.m. before the suspect crashed near the Saratoga Springs Apartment Complex.

The suspect was leading the officers on a chase when he hit a car near 12th Ave. SE and Lindsey; he continued the chase, but crashed out just down the road at the apartment complex.

The victim in the other car’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.