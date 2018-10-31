× Officials investigate shooting in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are on the scene of a shooting on I-35 near S.E. 15th St.

According to police, they responded to a report of two vehicles traveling southbound on I-35 shooting at each other.

When police arrived to the scene they found a car crashed and covered in bullet holes on the interstate.

Authorities said shortly after finding the car, police found a victim who appeared to have gunshot wounds on the I-35 service road.

The victim was transported in unknown condition, but was alert and talking.

Police do not have a strong suspect description and it is unknown if there are any other victims.