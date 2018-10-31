OKDHS to implement foster children’s bill of rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "I entered foster care at the age of six, and I was in foster care until the age of 18," said Brondalyn Coleman.

Coleman aged out after 12 years, and now spends her days advocating for children at a nonprofit called Pivot.

She's excited about new foster children's' bill of rights, which will be implemented starting November 1.

"They're already the practice that DHS is doing, but a lot of times, depending on who your worker is and the training and information they receive, it also affects how much information you receive as a youth,” Coleman said.

When a child goes into DHS custody, they will receive a card, and also be educated on their rights - at a time when many feels helpless.

"You have a right to have meaningful conversations with your attorney. You have a right to speak with your caseworker in private any time that you need to. You have a right to visit your family as the court has ordered,” Foster Care Ombudsman Lisa Buck said.

Buck says each year, these rights will be reinforced. The child will know they always have a neutral person to turn to for help.

"Their lives feel a little bit out of control for them right now and this gives them something that's tangible so that they know I do have rights and I do have some control over what's going on in my life right now,” Buck said.

It's not just the child, but their teacher, DHS worker, or other invested person can also file a grievance on their behalf.

"We're going to call the child and talk to them because we want to make sure this is truly what they child wants and the child desires," Buck said.

Coleman has walked in the shoes of foster children. She wants them to walk confidently in the future.

Currently, DHS has two employees for the new program with another part time member coming on soon.

If you need to contact a youth advocate call 1-800-522-8014 or visit this website.