Oklahoma City hosting ‘Clear the Shelter’ event to save abandoned animals

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local animal shelter is hoping that an event will help save the lives of dozens of abandoned animals.

Organizers with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare announced that they will waive adoption fees for cats, kittens, puppies and dogs on Saturday, Nov. 3 to help ease overcrowding at the shelter.

Officials say there are about 300 pets available for adoption at the shelter.

“We need help from the community to make sure there’s space for the animals who will be coming into our care as winter approaches,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We hope this adoption event will not only clear the shelter of adoptable animals, but provide a new loving member of lots of families around OKC.”

The ‘Clear the Shelter’ event will be held from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

All adoptable animals at the shelter are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and are spayed or neutered.

Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100 for details on adopting, fostering, volunteering or donating.