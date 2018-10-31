Oklahoma City looking to consolidate some schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's the state's largest school district, but Oklahoma City Public Schools has seen declining enrollment in recent years.

In fact, while some schools are overcrowded, others have utilities running in buildings with empty classrooms.

Now, the district has launched a campaign called 'The Pathway to Greatness Project.' Officials say they are looking closely at changing demographics to decide where to expand and contract school populations.

“Trends over time show that our enrollment is declining slightly and will likely level-off in the next couple of years, “ said Superintendent McDaniel. “This means our share of state funding will decline, even if the overall funding level increases again. A comparison of the number of students we have enrolled and the amount of space in our school buildings shows that we are maintaining a lot of instructional space that we aren't using, a choice that is directing resources to facilities instead of to our students.”

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel says some crucial meetings start next week to begin the project.

“Although hard decisions will have to be made, the Board and I are confident that this work is necessary to improve the health of the entire OKCPS system and provide equity for our students. We have to move quickly, but I hope you will trust in the process. Data and feedback from a variety of stakeholders will be especially valuable to this work, so if given an opportunity to provide input, I hope you will take the time to do so - whether that means volunteering to serve on a committee, participating in a focus group, or taking a survey.”

The community is encouraged to get involved by participating in a survey, and also attending community meetings.

Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.- Star Spencer High School

Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.- Northwest Classen High School

Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.- U.S. Grant High School

Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. - U.S. Grant High School (will be presented in Spanish)

Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.- Douglass High School

Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.- U.S. Grant High School

Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.- U.S. Grant High School (will be presented in Spanish)

Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.- Star Spencer High School

Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. - Douglass High School

Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. - Northwest Classen High School.