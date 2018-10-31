Oklahoma man says oil well is destroying his dream home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - An Oklahoma man said an oil well built near his home is destroying his quiet, country life.

"It's just like, 'Here, I am right next door to you and we just don't care,'" said Michael Phillbrick, who lives just a few miles west of town.

Phillbrick and his family moved to their farm from California. He said it was his dream home until the oil site went up.

"Now, they have this gas plume that they burn all night long," he said. "And, so, you have this eternal flame burning right down the street from you all night long. It's not what we expected when we moved out here and bought the property."

Phillbrick said the dirt roads are ruined and the constant traffic from trucks blows dust all over his home.

"I just think that the oil companies kind of been given a key to the steam roller and they just put everything, whatever they want. There's no consequences for them at all," he said.

News 4 told you about other concerned citizens who live nearby back in August. They, too, were upset over the wells.

Philbrick wants to know what rules are in place to protect residents.

"If they allow this, they should be re-looked at. The Corporation Commission needs to start spending time looking at what this does to people in Oklahoma," he said.

We reached out to the Corporation Commission. A representative told us they deal with environmental protection and have no citing authority.

They said city restrictions also don't apply in the case because the oil site is located outside of the city limits in a rural, unincorporated area.

However, the commission said state law does say new homes can't be built within 125 feet of an existing well. However, wells can be built within 125 feet of homes.

"I think the citizens of Oklahoma need some protections against this kind of activity," Philbrick said.

News 4 found BP owns the site and reached out for a statement. A BP spokesperson responded with the following:

"BP is in the process of drilling wells near the town of Purcell, Okla. Those wells have been permitted in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations. Currently, these wells are the only ones planned in the area for 2018. If these well are productive, we may drill additional wells. BP takes great pride in being a good neighbor and is committed to an open, transparent permitting process."