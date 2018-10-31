Oklahoma Teen’s journey following horrific car crash and the faith that guided his way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla.- Caleb Freeman and his brother Clayton wanted to go to a basketball game instead, they were in a horrific car crash in late 2017.

Caleb was severely injured and he barely survived.

He was paralyzed and in a coma for weeks after being rushed to the hospital.

"God's just been guiding our steps the whole way," said Caleb's father, Jeremy Freeman.

Freeman launched the Facebook Page "Pray for Caleb" so fellow Christians could pray for his son.

Their hashtag #butGod became a rallying cry for a community of prayer warriors around the world.

As they prayed Caleb began to heal.

Caleb is not fully recovered but his family believes he will.