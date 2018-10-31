× Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: Construction to begin on overflow bridge widening project

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will be widening the North Canadian River bridges and overflow bridges starting in November.

OTA says traffic volumes continue to grow rapidly on the west section of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike north of the I-40 interchange.

Construction begins November 1 and is expected to be completed in 2020.

Drivers should use caution, follow construction signs and pay attention to turnpike workers while driving in the construction zone.