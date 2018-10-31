× One person pulled from drainage ditch in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire officials say one person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition after being caught in a drainage ditch.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a drainage ditch near S.W. 18th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Initially, authorities were told that three people were in the water in the ditch. When they arrived, they realized that two people were able to get out of the ditch on their own, but one person was too cold to get out without assistance.

Firefighters say the water was only six inches deep, but the patient had to be placed in a basket and brought to safety.

The patient was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition after suffering from a possible case of hypothermia.