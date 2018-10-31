Police looking for men accused of stealing $7K ring from Oklahoma City department store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for two men who allegedly stole a $7,000 ring from a department store.

Police responded to Kohl’s near NW Expressway and Council on September 25 after receiving a call from a loss prevention employee about a larceny of merchandise that occurred a few days before.

When police responded, the employee said surveillance video shows two black males enter the store and went directly to the jewelry counter and started looking at various diamond rings.

One of the suspects told the sales associate he was interested in buying an engagement ring and had a $2,000 budget.

At one point, the suspect asks to see a diamond ring valued at $7,000.

When the sales associate hands it to him, both men start walking away and then break into a run, leaving the store with the ring.

The suspects are described to be in their mid-late 20s.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.