Retailers to begin accepting debit cards for Oklahoma Lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – Those who want to try their luck with the lottery will soon be able to use their debit cards.

Beginning Nov. 1, retailers across the state will be allowed to accept debit card payments for Oklahoma Lottery games. In the past, lottery games could only be purchased with cash.

“The ability of our retailers to accept debit payments is another way we’re working to increase player interest, grow sales and maximize our contribution to Oklahoma education,” said Jay Finks, Oklahoma Lottery deputy director. “As retailers and consumers have shifted away from preferring cash for their transactions, Lottery sales have been negatively impacted by not offering this widely utilized form of payment.”

Lottery games are sold at approximately 1,900 retail locations statewide, and each retailer will have the opportunity to determine if they’s like to accept cash, debit or both for lottery purchases.