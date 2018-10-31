Senior Companion Program seeking volunteers

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization is seeking volunteers who want to help senior citizens.

Sunbeam Family Services says applications are due Nov. 5 for the Senior Companion Program.

“The average annual cost of nursing home care in Oklahoma is $51,000,” said Jim Priest, chief external officer of Sunbeam. “With the goal of helping seniors stay in their home for as long as possible, Senior Companions provide quality, in-home support and companionship to individuals who could not afford nursing home care without government assistance.”

Senior adult volunteers over 55-years-old who have a passion and a compassion for other senior adults are invited to apply. More than 80 volunteers spend quality time each week with other senior adults.

Some of the support may include light housekeeping, errands, doctor’s appointments, playing games and talking with the senior.

The Senior Companion Program is open to volunteers 55+ who can serve between 15 and 40 hours per week. Sunbeam provides training before the volunteer meets with his or her match, as well as monthly trainings. The program offers a tax-free, hourly stipend and mileage reimbursement to help cover costs to income-eligible individuals. Volunteers must be pass a health screening and background checks.

To become a Senior Companion volunteer, click here. Applications are due Nov. 5 and orientation begins Nov. 13.