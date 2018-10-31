Shootout on I-35 in Oklahoma City leaves one person injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is injured after a shootout on I-35.

It happened early Wednesday morning.

"It was about 3:30 this morning when police responded to a call on I-35 near S.E. 15th Street of two vehicles shooting at each other,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

When officers got to the scene, they found a car that was covered in bullet holes on the shoulder.

"They were able to, a short time later, find a person who was in that vehicle, he was on the service road. He had been shot at least once,” Knight said.

However, police say he refused to tell officers what happened.

"He did not care to tell the officers about what led up to it, why it happened, who did it, things such as that,” Knight said.

According to police, he was alert, talking and is expected to be okay.

"When you've got two groups driving down the highway, as crazy as it sounds, shooting at each other, you've got bullets flying all over the place. Very fortunate an innocent person wasn't hit,” Knight said.

Police have not found a second vehicle or any firearms.

So far, no arrests have been made.